The Rongmei Naga Student's Organisation Manipur (RNSOM) has informed the public that there will be no total shutdown along the NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam Road) in Rongmei Naga territories, contrary to the call given by Kuki groups for a 24-hour shutdown from midnight of June 10.

In a statement, the RNSOM said the Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills, Kuki Students Organization South West Sadar Hills, and Kuki Women Union Moltam Region have jointly called for the shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas along NH-37. However, the RNSOM asserted that the entire stretch from Imphal to Jiribam is Rongmei Naga ancestral land, despite claims made by the Kukis, who they termed "new settlers."

The student body warned that any untoward incident arising from the proposed shutdown would be borne by the Kuki community, as NH-37, the lifeline of Manipur, passes through Rongmei Naga land and belongs to all communities living in and outside the state.

The RNSOM firmly stated that NH-37 cannot serve as a platform for any act of terrorism by any organisation or individual, present or future.

Furthermore, the group condemned the recent "barbaric indiscriminate attack" by Kuki militants who ambushed the state police and the Chief Minister's security personnel along NH-37. They cautioned that an attack on peace-loving communities serving in the state forces could trigger another wave of crisis and be considered an "open invitation to join the fights."