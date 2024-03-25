National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Maheshwar Thounaojam, and popular actor Rajkumar Somorendro Singh, known as Kaiku, have announced their candidacies for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, adding fervor to the upcoming electoral battle.

Maheshwar Thounaojam, speaking from his residence yesterday made a public announcement to contest Lok Sabha elections in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on RPI ticket.

Maheshwar said that to protect and safeguard Manipur is his ideology to contest the election. Election is not a festival but a platform to address the issue confronting in the state. He asserted that there is nothing more paramount than safeguarding Manipur's interests.

“We have seen how people of state have been suffering due to the current conflict. In order to address this issue, a political solution is highly needed. With this view, I have decided to contest the Lok Sabha election to save Manipur,” quoted Maheshwar.

Simultaneously, the Election Committee of the Manipur People’s Party (MPP) announced the nomination of Rajkumar Somorendro Singh, popularly known as Kaiku, as their official candidate for the 18th Lok Sabha election in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency. This decision was communicated through a press release signed by the party president, marking Kaiku's entry into the political arena.

Amidst the political fervor, Rajkumar Somorendro Singh expressed his determination to represent the aspirations of the people of Manipur in the Lok Sabha. The actor-turned-politician vowed to address the challenges faced by the state and work towards finding sustainable solutions for its socio-economic development.

With Maheshwar Thounaojam and Kaiku joining the electoral fray, the race for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat has intensified.