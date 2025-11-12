Rs 12,000 crore highway upgrade to transform Manipur's road network by 2027

The Centre has committed Rs 12,000 crore over five years to overhaul Manipur's road infrastructure, with the state's critical Imphal-Jiribam highway set for completion by 2026, a visiting minister announced on November 12.

Ajay Tamta, minister of state for road transport and highways, told reporters that 747 kilometres of the state's 1,774-kilometre national highway network has been upgraded and blacktopped, with many single-lane roads widened to two-lane standards. The remaining 332 kilometres will be finished by the 2026-27 financial year.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working on 11 national highways through 51 project packages, implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the state's Public Works Department.

Tamta acknowledged that land acquisition and forest clearance problems had delayed 35 packages, but said NHIDCL has refocused efforts to meet deadlines. Three major corridors—Imphal to Jiribam (NH-37), Yaingangpokpi to Finch Corner (NH-202), and Tamenglong to Mahur (NH-137)—along with the Churachandpur to Tuivai and Maram to Peren routes are scheduled for completion by 2025-26.

The Imphal-Jiribam highway, regarded as Manipur's economic lifeline, has seen 152 kilometres already blacktopped and will be fully upgraded by next financial year, the minister said at a press briefing at Hotel Classic Grande.

NHIDCL is preparing detailed project reports for additional highways, including a 262-kilometre stretch from Churachandpur to Tipaimukh (NH-02) and a 57.91-kilometre greenfield alignment from Mao to Senapati. A 658-kilometre Indo-Myanmar border road project is under feasibility assessment and will soon be designated a new national highway.

Three major routes connecting Nagaland—Ukhrul to Jessami (156 km), Mao to Imphal (97 km), and Maram to Peren (104 km)—are being upgraded from single-lane to two-lane standards. A four-lane greenfield alignment between Mao and Senapati is also being developed to improve interstate connectivity through Senapati district.

The minister said the detailed project report for the Imphal to Moirang four-laning project is in final stages of alignment approval with the state government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamta visited Pherzawl district to review central and state development projects. He was received by Deputy Commissioner Mannuam Ching and Tipaimukh MLA Ngursanglur Sanate.

During the visit, the minister inspected the community health centre at Parbung and chaired a review meeting at the district headquarters, discussing implementation of schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and PM Formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises.