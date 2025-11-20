RSS chief calls for societal strength and patience in Manipur reconciliation

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has stressed the need for collective effort and patience in rebuilding peace in Manipur, stating that "destruction takes minutes, but construction requires years, especially when done inclusively."

Addressing dignitaries in Imphal on the first day of his three-day visit to the state, Bhagwat said efforts to restore stability were underway at both community and societal levels, but cautioned against expecting immediate results or relying solely on government intervention.

"Awareness of the general public is the main factor. Everything should not be expected from the government; the responsibility of the society is very much required," he said, emphasising the organisation's focus on building strong social capital for a self-reliant India.

The RSS leader defended his organisation against what he described as misinformation campaigns dating back to 1932-33, including from sources outside India that lacked understanding of the country's civilisational ethos. He urged people to understand the RSS through its shakha system rather than through perception-driven narratives.

"There is no organisation comparable to the RSS, just as the sea, the sky, and the ocean have no comparison," Bhagwat said, adding that the organisation's objective was to organise Hindu society, including those who oppose it, rather than creating a power centre within society.

He clarified that the term "Hindu" in the RSS context was a cultural and civilisational descriptor rather than a religious identity, describing it as "not a noun but an adjective."

Bhagwat outlined five initiatives being undertaken during the RSS centenary year: social harmony, family awakening, environment protection, promotion of indigenous identity and products, and civic responsibility.

He commended Manipur's cultural traditions, including the wearing of traditional attire and the use of native languages, whilst encouraging the state to strengthen these practices further.

The RSS chief also emphasised skill development as crucial for economic empowerment, and interacted with participants on issues including youth development and reservation policies.