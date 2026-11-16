Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Imphal on November 18 for a three-day organisational visit to Manipur, scheduled to continue until November 20.

During his stay, Bhagwat will review the Sangh's ongoing organisational activities and social initiatives across the state, according to an official statement.

The visit will also focus on assessing programmes conducted in Manipur as part of the RSS's centenary celebrations and discussing future activities under its 'Panch Parivartan' (five-fold social transformation) initiative.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to interact with RSS functionaries and volunteers, encouraging them to expand the organisation's ongoing relief and service activities amid the continuing impact of the Manipur violence.

The visit comes as the RSS marks 100 years since its establishment in 1925.