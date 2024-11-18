The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the latest violence in Manipur and demanded the government, both at the Centre and the state, that they "sincerely" resolve the conflict.

In a statement released, the RSS’s Manipur prant strongly condemned the recent spate of violence, particularly focusing on the merciless killing of women and children by the Kuki militants after taking them into captivity. “It is unfortunate that 19 months of violence in Manipur, which started on May 3, 2023, has remained unresolved. Due to the ongoing violence, innocent people have suffered immensely. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Manipur, strongly condemns the inhuman, brutal, and merciless acts of killing women and children after taking them into captivity,” the RSS stated.

“The act is cowardly and goes against the principles of humanity and co-existence. The central and state governments should sincerely resolve the ongoing conflict as soon as possible,” it added.

Significantly, the RSS statement comes in the wake of a fresh spate of violence, wherein at least six people were first abducted and then killed in the state’s Jiribam district.



Also Read: Manipur: NPF condemns Jiribam killings, reaffirms support to BJP government