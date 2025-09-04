RSS felicitates Vir Chakra awardee Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik in Imphal East

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today felicitated Vir Chakra awardee Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik at his residence in Keikhu village, Imphal East, hailing his extraordinary bravery during Operation Sindoor and describing him as “a role model for the youth of Manipur and the entire nation.”

A team of senior RSS leaders, led by Kh. Rajen Singh, Karyawah of Assam Kshetra, and Dr. Sunil Mohanty, Prachar Pramukh of Assam Kshetra, along with senior functionaries from RSS Manipur, visited Rizwan’s home, where they were warmly welcomed by his father Hafizuddin Malik, family members, and local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohanty praised Squadron Leader Rizwan’s courage, composure under fire, and unwavering devotion to duty. He said Rizwan’s heroism during Operation Sindoor epitomised the indomitable spirit of India’s Armed Forces, which always place the nation above personal safety.

“His gallantry highlights the strength of our Armed Forces and the timeless values of discipline, teamwork, and sacrifice that define India. Rizwan stands as a true role model for the younger generation,” he said, adding that India’s defence system remains strong because of its integrated approach combining the Armed Forces, political leadership, and diplomacy.



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The gathering also recalled the legacy of Colonel Shaukat Ali Malik of the Indian National Army under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Niyamat Tulla, who fought in the Battle of Khongjom. They noted that Rizwan’s honour continues Keikhu village’s long tradition of courage and sacrifice.

Addressing the gathering, Squadron Leader Rizwan reflected on the teamwork and discipline of the Indian Armed Forces, stressing that his achievement was possible only because of his team. He drew inspiration from former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, whom he described as his role model, and recalled that even amidst conflict, the Indian Army upholds humanity and respect for adversaries.

The RSS leaders also remembered the bravery of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham of Manipur, who was awarded the Vir Chakra for counter-terrorist operations. They said the sacrifices and courage of soldiers like Rizwan and Deepak reflected the indomitable spirit of Manipur’s youth in defending the nation.

Concluding the event, the RSS leaders said Rizwan’s Vir Chakra honour not only brings glory to Manipur but also strengthens the message of unity, patriotism, and service to the nation. They expressed confidence that his example will inspire future generations to dedicate themselves to India’s progress and security.