Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader V Bhagaiah has called for peace in Manipur today.

While addressing a gathering of around 600 internally displaced people (IDP) during a program jointly organised by Seva Bharati Manipur and Manipur Seva Samiti Manipur at the government-run temporary shelter homes at Sawombung under Imphal East district, Bhagaiah said, "We all are members of a family, we all are the sons and daughters of Bharat Mata".

"Despite of the prevailing situation in the state we all should strive to work together for a peaceful Manipur", urged the 75-years-old RSS leader, who is on a 3-days-long visit in the state.

He also appealed to the displaced people taking settlement at the pre-fabricated temporary homes to focus on the education of their children, stating they are the future of the nation.

As part of the program, 532 blankets and study materials were distributed to IDPs and 75 school-going children, and the RSS leader visited ailing elders staying at the temporary homes.

It may be mentioned that Manipur Seva Samiti and Seva Bharati Manipur has also distributed around 150 blankets and other essential items for internally displaced people staying at the relief camp opened at Lamboikhongnangkhong, Imphal West on Sunday.

