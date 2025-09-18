RSS Manipur prant hosts book release of “Wari Watai Ama @ Sangh Na Chahi Chamma Surakpada” in Imphal

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Manipur Prant today organised a book release function of “Wari Watai Ama @ Sangh Na Chahi Chamma Surakpada” at Bhaskara Prabha, Kongjeng Leikai in Imphal East.

The event was graced by Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, as the chief guest, and Dr. Th. Naranbabu Singh, Sanghchalak of RSS Manipur Prant, as the president.

In his address, Ambekar noted that the RSS, founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925 at Nagpur, has now completed 100 years this Vijayadashami Utsav. He said curiosity and eagerness to know about the Sangh and its activities have grown steadily with time.

Recalling the Swadhinta Mahotsav, he mentioned how present Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat was invited as the chief guest by students of Dhanawate National College (formerly Neel City School), the same institution where Dr. Hedgewar was expelled for singing “Vande Mataram.”

“Dr. Hedgewar started the RSS while participating in the freedom struggle, with the dream of uniting Hindus and building a strong and united Bharat,” Ambekar said.

He emphasised that Sangh activities have grown manifold since its inception and expanded organically through personal contact and direct engagement rather than propaganda. He added that many groups and individuals have voluntarily joined the nation-building process inspired by the Sangh’s work.

Highlighting the importance of the Sangh Centenary, Ambekar said the organisation has set the vision of Pancha Parivartan (five transformations) to guide future initiatives.

The book release was attended by senior RSS functionaries, eminent journalists, intellectuals, and social leaders from across Manipur.