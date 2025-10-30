RSS national council meeting hears detailed briefing on Manipur unrest

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh held discussions on the continuing crisis in Manipur at its three-day national executive council meeting that began on October 30 in Jabalpur's Kachnar City.

Seven representatives from the organisation's Manipur unit presented field reports on the ethnic violence that has gripped the northeastern state, outlining efforts to restore peace and social stability in affected communities. The briefing addressed ongoing challenges and detailed ground-level measures being implemented to support residents caught in the conflict.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale are presiding over the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarni Mandal Beithak, which has drawn 407 delegates from 46 state units and 11 regional divisions across India. The gathering includes all six joint general secretaries along with provincial chiefs, organisers and field workers.

The session, which opened with tributes at a statue of Bharat Mata, is also reviewing the organisation's nationwide programmes. Delegates are assessing this year's Vijayadashami celebrations marking 100 years since the RSS was founded, as well as major outreach initiatives including door-to-door contact campaigns, community gatherings focused on Hindu unity, social harmony meetings and discussions with prominent citizens.

These programmes are designed to strengthen community ties and increase involvement in social service activities, according to the organisation.

The council will spend the next two days evaluating grassroots operations, planning future organisational activities and reviewing work across different regions. The meeting is scheduled to conclude on November 1.