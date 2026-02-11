Rumours of attack on Chassad Kuki village false, says Manipur Police

Manipur Police on February 11, dismissed as false and baseless the messages circulating on social media claiming that members of a particular community were planning to attack Chassad Kuki village.

In an official statement, the police said, “It has come to our notice that certain messages are being circulated on social media platforms alleging that members of a particular community are planning to attack Chassad Kuki Village.”

The statement clarified that the information being shared online is “completely false, baseless and unfounded,” and urged the public not to believe or spread unverified rumours.

Police further informed that adequate security personnel have been deployed in and around the area to prevent any untoward incident and to maintain law and order.

Authorities also warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals found spreading misinformation or attempting to create panic through social media platforms.