Sacrifices of Pulwama martyrs will never be forgotten: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on February 14, said the sacrifices made by CRPF personnel in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack will never be forgotten.



Paying tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who lost their lives in the suicide bombing, the Chief Minister said their courage and dedication continue to inspire the nation.



In a post on X, Singh wrote, “On this solemn day, we bow our heads in profound respect and remembrance of the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the tragic terror attack at Pulwama. Their unparalleled courage, unwavering dedication, and love for the nation will forever remain etched in our hearts. The people of Manipur stand in complete solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes and reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of our great nation.”



He added that their sacrifices will never be forgotten and that their legacy will continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with honour and devotion.



Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also paid tribute to the slain personnel.



In his message on X, he said, “As the nation remembers the martyrs of Pulwama, I offer my humble tributes to those bravehearts who chose duty over life. Their sacrifice strengthened the soul of our nation. The nation shall forever remain indebted to our martyrs, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.”



On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region.



Across the country, tributes were paid to the martyrs, remembering their supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.