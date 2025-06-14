The Sadar Hills Chiefs Association (SAHILCA), representing the traditional authorities of Kangpokpi district, has issued a strong condemnation of the reported proposal to dismantle or relocate Suspension of Operations (SoO) Designated Camps—a matter currently under deliberation between SoO groups and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a statement released on Saturday, SAHILCA voiced grave concern over what it termed a “dangerous and biased” move allegedly intended to appease the Meitei majority.

“The political dialogue between the SoO groups and the MHA is a distinct process, unrelated to the current unrest in Manipur,” the Association stated. “The Designated Camps are situated on Kuki ancestral lands under a peace accord, and efforts to link these camps to violence are both unfounded and politically motivated.”

The association warned that any attempt to shift or dismantle these camps—especially in Kangpokpi district—would be viewed as a direct attack on the dignity, identity, and territorial rights of the Kuki people.

SAHILCA further accused the government of adopting a “majoritarian appeasement policy,” cautioning that such actions could dismantle fragile trust and provoke further instability in an already volatile environment.

Calling for restraint and wisdom, the chiefs urged the Centre to respect the integrity of the peace process and avoid actions that might be perceived as partisan. They also appealed to the SoO groups to remain steadfast in defending the interests of the Kuki community.

“The traditional leaders of Kangpokpi stand in unwavering opposition to any proposal that compromises our heritage or weakens our rightful claims,” the release concluded. “We will resist such actions through all legitimate and democratic means.”