Sadar Hills Congress calls for end to violence in Manipur, appeals for peace and dialogue

The Sadar Hills District Congress Committee (SH-DCC) has condemned the continuing violence, killings, attacks on civilians and destruction of homes in parts of Manipur, particularly in border areas of Kangpokpi, Senapati and recently in Tamenglong district.

In a press statement issued on September 18, SH-DCC president Dr Lamtinthang Haokip appealed to armed groups, community organisations, civil society leaders and individuals to refrain from retaliatory violence, saying further bloodshed could deepen fear, displacement and mistrust among communities.

The committee said grievances, political objectives or territorial disputes cannot justify the killing of civilians, burning of homes, abductions, intimidation or displacement of families.

It called for collective efforts centred on civilian protection, justice, accountability, dialogue and mutual respect, while urging the state and central governments to ensure effective security in vulnerable areas and villages.

The SH-DCC also called for prompt and impartial investigations into acts of violence and prosecution of those found responsible under the law. It stressed that criminal responsibility should be attributed to individuals or organisations responsible for specific offences rather than to entire communities.

The Congress committee further appealed to state and district administrations, as well as central security forces deployed in the affected areas, to ensure the protection of civilians, uninterrupted access to essential commodities and safe movement of people.

The statement concluded with an appeal for an end to hatred and communal violence, urging all stakeholders to give peace an opportunity. The SH-DCC said it stands with victims, bereaved families and displaced persons irrespective of their community or identity.