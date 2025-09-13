‘Safer, stronger, prosperous tomorrow’: Biren Singh welcomes PM Modi to Manipur

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday, September 13 extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, voicing optimism that the trip would usher in “peace and lasting progress” for Manipur.





In a message shared on X, Biren Singh wrote: “A heartfelt welcome to Manipur, Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji. The people of Manipur hold a sincere hope that this moment will lead us to peace and lasting progress. Together, we look ahead with trust that tomorrow will be safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”





The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a series of programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal on September 13. Ahead of his visit, Modi reiterated the Centre’s commitment to inclusive and all-round development of the state.





According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur. These include major road and highway projects, women’s hostels, and the Manipur Infotech Development initiative.





In Imphal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate development projects worth more than ₹1,200 crore. These include the new Civil Secretariat, IT SEZ building, New Police Headquarters, Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and Ima Markets—unique all-women markets in four districts, symbolising the state’s cultural and economic strength.