‘Safety non-negotiable’: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the assault and death of Manipuri music teacher in Delhi

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia expressed distress over the death of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi, and called for swift action and a thorough investigation of the incident.

“The tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur is deeply distressing. The safety and dignity of every person from the Northeast is non-negotiable,” Scindia said in a post on X. He urged the Delhi Police to ensure that those responsible face the “strictest consequences under the law” and conveyed his condolences to Singh’s family, friends and loved ones.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also condemned the incident, saying Singh’s death had “reopened the painful wounds” of atrocities faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital. He called on authorities and the Delhi Police to ensure the accused face strict punishment.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed grief over the death, remembering Singh’s contribution to the state’s music and cultural life. Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam also condemned the killing and called for exemplary punishment, while former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh urged the Delhi Police to conduct a swift and thorough investigation.

Chongtham V. Singh, 54, a musician and music teacher, was allegedly assaulted late night on September 7 in Kilokari village in southeast Delhi after objecting to shouting and nuisance outside his residence involving delivery workers and dhaba staff. He sustained severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Delhi Police have arrested seven adults and apprehended a 15-year-old boy in connection with the case. Investigation is ongoing.