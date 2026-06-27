SAFF winners from Manipur urge state action to sustain women’s football talent

Nine members of the Indian women’s football squad from Manipur called on Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to seek enhanced support for women sportspersons and measures to strengthen grassroots football in the state.

The delegation, part of the 23‑member Indian contingent that won the 6th South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship in Goa, included Dangmei Grace (striker), Elangbam Panthoi Chanu (goalkeeper), Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi (defender), Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu (defender), Yumnam Sarita (defender), Hemam Shilky Devi (defender), Naorem Priyangka Devi (midfielder), Serto Lynda Kom (striker) and Toijam Thoibisana Devi (defender). All nine players are integral members of the SAFF title‑winning side; several have also represented India at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, the nation’s first appearance in the tournament in 23 years, and four represented India at the 2023 Asian Games in China.

During the meeting, the players highlighted Manipur’s outsized contribution to the national team and warned of a potential decline in local representation if current challenges remain unaddressed. They said many talented athletes are forced to seek employment outside the State, which weakens the domestic talent pool and disrupts player development pathways.

The delegation urged the State Government to take targeted steps, including:

organising annual women’s football tournaments to broaden grassroots exposure and scouting;

strengthening local coaching, training facilities and competitive structures to sustain a pipeline of national‑level players;

ensuring clearer career advancement and promotional opportunities for sportspersons employed in State government departments, in recognition of their national and international achievements.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh lauded the players for bringing national and international recognition to Manipur and reiterated the Government’s commitment to promoting sports, especially women’s football. He assured the delegation of continued support for grassroots development, improved sporting infrastructure, and consideration of measures to enhance career progression for sportspersons serving in government roles.

The meeting underlines both Manipur’s central role in Indian women’s football and the urgent need for sustained, state‑level interventions to preserve and expand the State’s contribution to the national team. Players and officials said follow‑up consultations would be needed to turn the delegation’s proposals into concrete programmes and policies.