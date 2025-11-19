Sangai Festival is a strategic platform to boost tourism, not just a celebration: Manipur Tourism Director

Manipur’s Tourism Director Lourembam Bikram has emphasised that the Sangai Festival is not merely an entertainment event but a strategic platform to harness the state’s vast tourism potential. He made the remarks while addressing a one-day workshop on “Tourism Potential in Manipur” held today at the Manipur Press Club. The programme was jointly organised by the Directorate of Tourism and the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU).

Speaking as the chief guest, Bikram highlighted that Manipur possesses substantial untapped tourism opportunities. Citing a departmental survey, he noted that the state has 135 identified tourist destinations, enabling visitors to spend at least 15 days exploring Manipur.

He said that organising large-scale festivals is a globally accepted method to promote tourism, and the Government of India has adopted similar strategies across states. In line with this approach, the Manipur Sangai Festival 2025 will be held from November 21 to 30, showcasing the cultural identity, heritage and traditional practices of the state’s diverse communities.

Addressing the ongoing reservations expressed by civil society organisations and internally displaced persons (IDPs), Bikram said the government understands the emotional distress of those affected by conflict. However, he emphasised that the festival is being organised with a long-term vision for economic recovery, community empowerment and tourism-driven development.

He added that all indigenous communities would participate in the festival, presenting their art forms, traditions, indigenous sports, Shumang Leela, and Manipuri films. The Sangai Music Festival, scheduled from November 28 to 30, will also provide a significant platform for local artists alongside national and international performers.

Bikram announced that the government has introduced special arrangements for internally displaced persons during the festival. IDPs will be allowed to set up stalls free of cost, and no entry fee will be charged to them at the festival venues. He reiterated that the government is sensitive to their hardships and is committed to addressing their grievances.

The Tourism Director also noted that infrastructure alone is not enough to strengthen the tourism sector. He stressed the need for a tourism-friendly environment supported by good hospitality, civic sense, and collective participation from all sections of society.

Director of DIPR, Ngangom Uttam, also addressed the gathering, stating that Manipur’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty make it one of India’s most promising tourism destinations. He said the time has come to develop a comprehensive vision document to guide the growth of the state’s tourism industry.

The workshop was attended by members of AMWJU, the Editors’ Guild Manipur, and journalists from various media organisations.