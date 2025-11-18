Sangai Run 2025 flagged off with 1,500 athletes ahead of Manipur Sangai Festival

The Department of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, flagged off the “Sangai Run-2025” today as a curtain-raiser to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2025.

The event was launched from the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal, with N. Ashok Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of Home and Finance, officiating the flag-off ceremony.

Around 1,500 athletes took part in the event, which featured three race categories: a 5 km Fun Run, a 10 km Fitness Run, and a 25 km Open and Veteran competition.

The occasion was attended by senior officials including Shailesh Kumar Chourasia, Commissioner (Power); Hungyo Worshang, Secretary, Tourism and IPR; Naorem Praveen Singh, Secretary, YAS; Lourembam Bikram, Director, Tourism; M. Pradip Singh, DIG; Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, Director, YAS; and L. Nabachandra Singh, Director, Fire Services.

The event also featured an impressive lineup of Manipur’s celebrated sportspersons, such as Padma Shri awardee and Olympian N. Kunjarani Devi (Weightlifting); Arjuna Awardee L. Sarita (Boxing); Padma Shri O. Bembem (Football); Olympian Ng. Sonia (Weightlifting); Dhyan Chand Awardee L. Anita Chanu (Weightlifting); and Arjuna Awardee and Hockey Olympian Chinglensana Kangujam.

Participants who completed the run were felicitated, with cash prizes and medals presented to the top finishers. All participants also received medals. The Sangai Run aims to promote fitness, community spirit and public engagement ahead of the Manipur Sangai Festival, which returns this year after a two-year hiatus.