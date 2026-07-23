'Save Manipur' Slogan at Delhi protest meant to mislead youths: State Home Minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on July 23 alleged that the "Save Manipur" slogan raised during the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi was an attempt to mislead the youth of the violence-hit northeastern state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's state headquarters in Imphal, Konthoujam claimed the slogan was being used as a political tool and asserted that Manipur's future would be secured by its people and government, not by protesters in the national capital.

"The 'Save Manipur' slogan in the Delhi protests is a technique employed to mislead the youth of Manipur. The state will be saved by us, not by those raising slogans at Jantar Mantar," he said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been leading protests at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak, with demonstrators also raising the "Save Manipur" slogan.

Referring to the state's prolonged ethnic unrest, Konthoujam said Manipur was steadily working towards restoring peace and normalcy after more than three years of violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.

The minister urged young people to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the Centre has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in the NEET paper leak case.

He further alleged that the protests in Delhi were being projected as youth-led demonstrations despite the active involvement of opposition political parties.

"The Delhi protests are being shown as youth agitations, but we can clearly see the involvement of several political parties, including the AAP, the Congress, the SP and those who have failed in politics," he claimed.

Konthoujam also accused opposition parties of repeatedly disrupting Parliament and attempting to tarnish India's image.

He questioned the funding behind the large-scale protests, alleging that substantial financial resources were being used to sustain the demonstrations.

"There are many countries that do not want India to progress. I want to ask who is funding the food, water and other arrangements at such large protests," he said, while claiming that NGOs affected by amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) could be linked to such activities.

On the destruction of a Bailey bridge in Kamjong district on Wednesday, the Home Minister said police were investigating the incident.

"One report suggests the bridge was blown up by militants from across the border, while another indicates it may have been the handiwork of miscreants from within the state to slow down the movement of Assam Rifles personnel," he said.

The minister reiterated that the BJP-led government remained committed to the welfare of the country's youth and said India's progress depended on empowering its younger generation.