‘Saw people chasing someone, closed door in fear’: Neighbour recalls deadly assault on Manipuri musician

A neighbour of Manipuri musician C. Vikram Singh, who was allegedly beaten to death in southeast Delhi, has recalled the frightening moments surrounding the assault, saying she saw a group of people chasing someone outside her home around midnight but shut her door out of fear.

The 54-year-old guitarist, who had lived in Kilokari village for around eight to nine years, was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff after he objected to them allegedly shouting and consuming alcohol outside his apartment, police said.

The neighbour, who also hails from Manipur and lives on the second floor of the building where Singh stayed on the third floor, said she briefly stepped outside after hearing a commotion.

“I saw some people running behind a person. I had no idea who they were as it was dark outside. They were abusing him and, due to fear and the late hour, I closed my door,” she recalled.

Describing Singh as a humble and soft-spoken person, the neighbour said he never raised his voice and that the noise outside had left her feeling unsafe.

She further alleged that the accused had initially gone to Singh’s residence and assaulted him there before chasing him outside and continuing the attack.

Singh sustained serious injuries and was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son Yaiphaba. He later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26). Police said the accused work at different dhabas and food stalls.

The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the incident. A preliminary enquiry indicated that Singh had objected to a group of men allegedly creating a nuisance outside his house. Police are also investigating whether the attack had any racist motive.

The incident has raised concern among members of the Northeast community in Delhi, with residents alleging that people from the region continue to face racial slurs and discrimination.

The neighbour said people from the Northeast come to Delhi in search of better opportunities and should not have to face abuse or discrimination.

Residents and members of the Northeast community later organised a candle march, demanding strict action against those responsible for Singh’s death.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU) also condoled Singh’s death, describing him as a respected Manipuri musician and calling the incident a senseless act of violence. The organisation urged authorities to conduct a swift, fair and thorough investigation.

Police said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and Singh’s death remains underway.