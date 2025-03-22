Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has welcomed the visit of a Supreme Court judges’ delegation to violence-hit Manipur but raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continued absence from the state.



Speaking to ANI, Ramesh acknowledged the significance of the judicial delegation’s visit but questioned the delay in imposing President’s Rule despite the ongoing crisis. He remarked, “We welcome the six judges who have gone to Manipur. Over the last 22 months, hundreds have lost their lives, nearly 60,000 people remain displaced in relief camps, and even today, fear and uncertainty persist among communities in the state. President’s Rule was imposed on February 13, but the real question is—why did it take 18 months since the Supreme Court itself declared on August 1, 2023, that the constitutional order in Manipur had collapsed? While the visit by Supreme Court judges is a welcome step, the bigger question remains: When will the Prime Minister visit?”



On Saturday, a six-member Supreme Court delegation, including Justices B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Viswanathan, and N. Kotishwar, visited a relief camp in Churachandpur to assess the conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



Additionally, Ramesh criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to address the Manipur crisis during parliamentary discussions on the functioning of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). His remarks add to growing opposition pressure on the central government to take more decisive action in the strife-torn state.