The visit of Supreme Court judges to Manipur will offer a "healing touch" and instil hope in the people affected due to the violence, SC Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh said on March 22.

Speaking to the media, Justice Singh expressed his belief that the visit would provide a sense of hope and encourage people to look forward, emphasising the importance of focusing on the future.

"The Supreme Court visit is a very remarkable thing. I am sure this will give a healing touch and a hope. We must look forward and think of the future. We should not live in the past, pain or tragedy that has taken place. We must look forward to a brighter future where we all can live together. It may take time, but we must hope and be positive," he said.

Earlier in the day, a five-member Supreme Court Judges' delegation, led by Justice BR Gavai, arrived in Imphal, Manipur. The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar arrived in Manipur.

The delegation of Supreme Court Judges also visited a relief camp in Churachandpur, Manipur.

Justice BR Gavai, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), on Saturday inaugurated legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

After the inauguration, Justice Gavai said that the delegation was here for this event and would transform the legal aid for the benefit.

"For the principle of justice and also access to the health care is important. I along with the team assure you that we stand with you. It's our responsibility to work together for the society. The whole nation will come together so that this problem will be sorted," he said.

Justice Gavai further said that one day Manipur will prosper, and have trust in the Constitution.

"You all facing problems a lot. But should realise our Constitution has kept us united. We believe that one day Manipur Prosper. Let's have trust in our constitution. I believe one day peace will prevail in Manipur and will succeed. Let's work together to bring relief here," he said.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned from his post.