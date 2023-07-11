The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the plea of the Manipur Government against the recent High Court order that allowed the limited restoration of internet services in the violence-hit state. The apex court is scheduled to hear the plea on July 11 (Tuesday), according to a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The Manipur High Court, in its ruling on July 7, directed the State government to lift the ban on Internet Lease Line (ILL) and Fiber To The Home (FTTH) connections in the state. However, this order came with the condition that all stakeholders must comply with the safeguards recommended by an Expert Committee.

Acting on behalf of the Manipur Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the urgent matter before the Supreme Court for a prompt hearing. The High Court had also instructed the government to consider restoring Fiber To The Home (FTTH) connections on a case-by-case basis, provided that the safeguards outlined by the expert committee were duly followed.

Despite the recent ruling, the state government had decided to extend the ban on internet services in Manipur until July 10, 2023. The Manipur Home Department issued an order justifying the extension by citing the need to prevent the immediate threat of loss of life, damage to public or private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquility.