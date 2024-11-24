The Manipur government has revoked its earlier directive to resume normal classes across all schools, including Government, Government-Aided, Private, and Central institutions, as per an order dated November 24, 2024. Instead, all schools in the valley districts will remain closed on November 25 and 26, 2024.

The Department of Education-Schools has instructed all Zonal Education Officers to disseminate this information within their respective jurisdictions and take necessary actions to ensure compliance.

The decision comes with official approval from the state government and aims to address the prevailing situation in the valley districts. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

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