Search on for Class 8 student swept away by flash floodwaters in Manipur

Search operations are underway in Manipur's Churachandpur district to trace a minor girl who was swept away by flash floodwaters triggered by heavy rain, officials said on Friday, June 12.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Tuibuong when the Class 8 student was returning home from school. She was caught in a strong current and swept away by floodwaters, officials said.

The missing girl has been identified as Lamboikim, a student of Radhakrishnan Foundation School.

Her whereabouts remained unknown as of Friday evening, prompting an extensive search operation involving local volunteers and civil society organisations.

Members of the Kuki Khanglai Lawpi (KKL), the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Churachandpur, and several local youth clubs have joined the effort and are conducting a large-scale search along the Tuitha River.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to flash floods in parts of Churachandpur district, affecting normal life and increasing the risk of water-related incidents.