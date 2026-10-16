Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on October 16 said differences between communities in the state could be resolved only through dialogue, emphasising that lasting peace would require rebuilding trust rather than relying solely on security measures.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, Konthoujam stressed the need for communities to engage in negotiations and work towards resolving their differences through mutual understanding.

“Peace is brought only through negotiations and not through the barrel of the gun. We must come to an understanding and engage in talks. We must gradually try to erase the trust deficit among us. Security alone cannot do it,” he said.

The minister said people across Manipur shared common bonds and urged communities to come together to address their differences.

“All the residents of Manipur are brothers and sisters. We must come to the table and resolve our differences,” he added.

Konthoujam said the state government had made efforts to facilitate dialogue and bring stakeholders together for discussions in an attempt to address the prevailing differences.

“The government has tried, and we have sat together for talks as well,” he said.

The minister also pointed to challenges faced by security forces during operations, stating that improved communication facilities often enabled armed miscreants to flee villages before security personnel could reach them.