In a concerted effort to enhance security and maintain peace in Manipur, a joint coordination meeting involving central security forces and Manipur Police was held on Tuesday, April 8. The meeting was convened by the Assam Rifles and focused on fostering inter-agency cooperation in the districts of Churachandpur and Kakching.

According to an official statement issued by the Assam Rifles on Wednesday, representatives from the Assam Rifles units in Kakching and Churachandpur, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police personnel from Sugnu and Sangaikot police stations actively participated in the meeting.

The discussions primarily revolved around strengthening collaborative efforts to preserve peace and stability in critical areas such as Sugnu and its surrounding regions in Kakching district, as well as Lailophai and adjacent localities in Churachandpur district.

Chaired by senior officers of the Assam Rifles, the meeting underscored the importance of a unified security strategy through improved inter-agency coordination. A key proposal included the conduct of regular joint patrols in vulnerable and adjoining areas to foster operational synergy and mutual trust among the forces.

Participants also emphasized community engagement, highlighting the need for coordinated outreach initiatives to support development activities and provide robust security to ongoing projects. The joint effort reflects the shared commitment of all forces involved toward ensuring long-term peace, stability, and community welfare in the region.

In a parallel initiative, the Assam Rifles held a separate interaction with civil society organisations (CSOs) and village leaders at Kotlen in Kangpokpi district. The meeting was attended by 16 representatives, including village chiefs and leaders from various community-based organisations.

During the session, Assam Rifles officials reassured the gathering of their continued efforts to support the welfare of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the enhancement of village infrastructure. The village heads and CSO representatives were also urged to encourage local youth to participate in the ongoing Agniveer recruitment drive at Kotlen.