Churachandpur Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Territorial Army Battalion under the aegis of Spear Corps and Manipur Police apprehended an insurgent of the proscribed group United Tribal Revolutionary Army (UTRA) near Dampi village of Churachandpur on 19 April.

Based on specific inputs, Security Forces along with Manipur Police launched an operation that led to the apprehension of the cadre. The troops also recovered one Point 22 pistol with seven live rounds, one Chinese hand grenade and a mobile phone.

The apprehended insurgent and recovered items were handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation.