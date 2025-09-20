Security forces arrest 3 active KCP cadres in Manipur, arms and mobile phones seized

In a series of coordinated operations, security forces in Manipur arrested three active cadres belonging to different factions of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) over the past two days, officials confirmed.



On September 18, 2025, security personnel apprehended Thokchom Romen Singh (47) of Ningthoukhong Awang Khunou, Bishnupur district, believed to be an operative of KCP (Noyon). The arrest was made at Ningthoukhong Project Gate under Bishnupur Police Station, and one mobile phone with a SIM card was seized from his possession.



On the same day, another operation in Imphal East district led to the arrest of Md. Sarat Khan alias Chacha (47) of Khabeisoi, an active member of KCP (PWG). He was picked up near Mother Teresa Home in Mantripukhri under Heingang Police Station.



The following day, September 19, 2025, security forces struck again, this time in Imphal West district, where they arrested Sapam Paikhomba Meitei (20) of Moreh ward No. 6, Tengnoupal district. The youth, identified as a member of the KCP (Taibanganba) faction, was caught from Laphupat Tera Hiyangkhong under Mayang Imphal Police Station. A .32 pistol with an empty magazine, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.