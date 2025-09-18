Security forces arrest 49-year-old RPF/PLA operative in Manipur's Thoubal, seize mobile phone

Security forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the banned outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) in Thoubal district on September 16.





The arrested individual has been identified as Soibam Kanta Meitei alias Ratan (49), a resident of Ningel Mamang Leikai. Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team conducted a raid in the locality of his residence under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station jurisdiction, leading to his arrest.





During the operation, security personnel seized a mobile phone along with a SIM card from his possession, which are believed to contain vital leads.





Authorities said the arrest is a crucial step in ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in Manipur and dismantle networks linked to proscribed outfits. Further investigation is underway to trace his connections and role within the RPF/PLA.