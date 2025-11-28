Security forces arrest 5 active KCP (PWG) cadres in Manipur's Imphal East and West districts

Security forces arrested five active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP (PWG)] during separate operations conducted in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on November 26 and 27.

On November 26, three active members were detained from their respective residences in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Ayub Khan alias Thoiba (28), originally from Hiyangthang Tarahei Konjil in Imphal West district and currently residing near Public Hospital, Hatta; Md. Salim (35) of Kairang Mamang Leikai; and Md. Ali (46), also residing near Public Hospital, Hatta.

According to officials, the trio had been actively involved in extortion activities, targeting the general public, petrol pump operators, private educational institutions, and government colleges in the Imphal East region. Security personnel seized one receipt related to KCP (PWG) and two mobile phones from the arrested cadres.

In another significant operation on November 27, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the outlawed group, identified as Khulem Robindro Singh (36) of Luker Mayai Leikai under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district. He was arrested from his home for his alleged role in the recruitment of local youths for the banned organisation. Authorities recovered an Aadhaar card from his possession during the operation.

Meanwhile, on the same day, one more active cadre, identified as Yumnam Chandra Singh alias Baby (42) of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district, was arrested from his residence. From him, security forces recovered two No. 36 high-explosive grenades, a mobile handset, and an Aadhaar card.

Officials stated that investigations are underway to identify the network and further links of the apprehended cadres, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle insurgent operations across Manipur