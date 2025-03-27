Security forces in Manipur apprehended five active members of various proscribed groups involved in extortion and unlawful activities across Imphal. The arrests were made between March 25 and March 26, 2025, in different locations under Imphal East and Imphal West districts.



On March 25, 2025, security forces arrested two active members of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) from Top Makha Leikai near Shagolsem Pukhri under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East District. The individuals were identified as:

Wangkheirakpam Romeo Meitei alias Baruni (44)

Thokchom Nepolian Singh alias Abothe (22)

According to reports, they were actively engaged in extorting money from local businesses, including shops and tent houses in and around Imphal. During the operation, security forces recovered:

Three mobile handsets

A black wallet containing Rs 11,800 and an Aadhaar card

A demand letter from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Red Army)

A two-wheeler used for extortion-related activities

On March 26, 2025, Manipur Police apprehended an active member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Takhel Mamang Leikai near the foothill under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East District. The arrested individual was identified as Naorem Naren Meitei alias Leishemba alias Irabot (25).

Security personnel seized the following items from his possession:

One mobile handset

A black wallet containing ₹500 and an Aadhaar card

A two-wheeler

Later the same day, two active members of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) / People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested from Dinku Road under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District. The detained individuals were:

Thangam Surankumar Singh alias Achouba alias Ingba (29)

Chingakham Langol Singh (21)

Both were reportedly involved in extortion operations across Imphal. The police confiscated:

Two two-wheelers

Four mobile handsets

Two wallets

Cash amounting to Rs 3,500