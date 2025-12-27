Security forces arrest 8 KCP cadres in multiple operations across Imphal, arms and communication equipment seized

Security Forces carried out a series of coordinated operations across Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Friday, December 26 leading to the arrest of eight active cadres belonging to different factions of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The operations resulted in the recovery of firearms, ammunition, communication devices, and other incriminating materials.

In the first operation, Security Forces apprehended an active cadre of KCP (Ibungo Ngangom), identified as Kshetrimayum Binoy Singh alias Kebi (41), a resident of Singjamei Wangma Torban Kshetri Leikai in Imphal East district. He was arrested from a farmhouse located at Langol Game Village Zone-III under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district. A mobile handset and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, Security Forces arrested three active cadres of KCP (Taibanganba) who were temporarily staying at the Langol Game Village Relief Camp in Zone-II under Lamphel Police Station. The arrested individuals have been identified as Amom Somendro Singh alias Kangleibung (32) of Wangoo Ahallup Makha Leikai, Bishnupur district; RK Bishworjit Singh alias Boinao (38) of Nambol Thiyam Makha Leikai, Bishnupur district; and Ningthoujam Santosh Singh (30) of Churachandpur Saikot Zaion Veng, Churachandpur district. Two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession.

In another major breakthrough, four active cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested from the Andro Leitanpekpham area under Andro Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested persons were identified as Ningthoujam Birjit Meitei alias Tocha (36), Pangabam Meiraba Meitei alias Nongpokngakpa (32), Mutum Norin Meetei (33), and Ningombam Robi Meitei alias Akhup (32), all residents of Imphal East district.

From their possession, Security Forces recovered one .32 pistol along with a magazine, three live rounds of .32 ammunition, four mobile phones, one Aadhaar card, one sky-blue Santro car bearing registration number MN01W 9427, and two Baofeng radio sets.