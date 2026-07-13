Security forces arrest active PREPAK cadre with eight hand grenades in Manipur

Security forces on Saturday, July 12 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) during an operation in Manipur's Imphal East district and recovered eight hand grenades from his possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ningombam Amuthoi Meitei (30), a resident of Chingnungkok Maning Leikai in Imphal East district.

According to security officials, the operation was carried out at Yourabung Panthoibi Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district on July 12. During the operation, security personnel apprehended the suspected PREPAK operative and seized eight hand grenades.

The arrested individual and the recovered explosives have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings. Security agencies have launched further investigations to ascertain the source of the explosives and examine any possible links to militant activities in the region.