Security forces arrest active UNLF (P) cadre in Manipur’s Imphal West, seize mobile phone

Security forces in Manipur on Wednesday, March 25 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed militant outfit UNLF (P) from the Patsoi area under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district.



The arrested individual has been identified as Asem Subash Meitei, also known by his alias Lingjelkhomba (30), a resident of Keishamthong Hodam Leirak and presently residing at Patsoi Part-II Awang Leikai in Imphal West.



According to official sources, the arrest was carried out during a targeted operation based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement and presence of underground operatives in the region.



During the search, a mobile phone was recovered and seized from the possession of the accused. Authorities believe the device could contain crucial information related to the cadre’s network, communications, and potential operational plans. The seized item is expected to aid further investigation.



The United National Liberation Front (Progressive), or UNLF (P), is among the insurgent groups active in Manipur, and security agencies have been intensifying operations to dismantle its network and prevent any threats to law and order.



Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the accused’s involvement and to identify possible links with other operatives or modules.