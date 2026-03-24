Security forces arrest at least 26 cadres of PREPAK, UNLF, KCP, KYKL across Manipur, including juveniles

Security forces in Manipur arrested at least 26 active cadres belonging to multiple banned outfits in Manipur, in a series of coordinated operations across border and interior districts over the past two days. The crackdown, which included the arrest of juveniles and the seizure of arms, ammunition, vehicles and cash, underscores an intensified push by security agencies to dismantle insurgent networks operating in the state.

According to Manipur Police, on March 23, security forces apprehended 10 active cadres of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (RA), including five juveniles, from the Indo-Myanmar border between pillar numbers 77 and 82 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district. The arrested individuals include identified operatives from Bishnupur, Kakching, Imphal West and Imphal East districts. Authorities confirmed that the juveniles are being dealt with in accordance with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In a separate operation a day earlier, on March 22, a major haul was made in Thoubal district, where 14 cadres of the banned UNLF (K) group were arrested from the Haokhong area under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station. Those detained include senior and mid-level operatives from multiple districts across the Imphal Valley.

Security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and logistical materials from the arrested UNLF (K) cadres, including two INSAS rifles, 13 magazines of various weapons, 100 rounds of INSAS ammunition, ₹1 lakh in cash, 12 mobile phones, five helmets, five backpacks and four four-wheelers. Officials said the seizure points to an active operational network with logistical depth and mobility.

Further tightening the noose on insurgent activities, security forces on March 23 arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba), identified as Athokpam Bikramjit Singh alias Tolamu (22), from his residence under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

In another operation on the same day, an active cadre of KCP (Nongdrenkhomba), Arambam Ingocha Meitei alias Achouba (26), was arrested from the Phaknung area under Lamlai Police Station.

Additionally, on March 22, one active cadre of KYKL, Pebam Sanjit Singh alias Lemba (41), was arrested from his residence in Nambol under Bishnupur district.

Officials said the coordinated operations reflect a sustained intelligence-driven approach to curb insurgency and maintain law and order in the region, particularly along the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border. Security forces remain on high alert, with further operations likely as part of ongoing efforts to neutralize militant networks.