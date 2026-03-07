Security forces arrest five, including four militants, in Manipur

Security forces arrested five individuals, including four militants belonging to different banned outfits, during separate operations across Manipur, police said on March 7.

According to a police statement, an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) was apprehended from Imphal International Airport on March 6.

In another operation, security personnel arrested a cadre of the United National Liberation Front–Pambei (UNLF-P) along with his associate from his residence at Khurai Sajor Lairou Pukhri Mapal in Imphal East district. A 9 mm pistol along with a magazine was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, two more militants belonging to different banned outfits were arrested from Bishnupur district on Thursday, the statement said.

Police said that based on their disclosure, security forces recovered an HK-33 rifle with a magazine, 38 live rounds of ammunition, and three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the Takmu lakeside area near Ithing playground in the district.