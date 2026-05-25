Security forces arrest five insurgent cadres across Manipur, arms and ammunition seized

Security forces conducted multiple operations across Manipur on May 22 and 23, leading to the arrest of five insurgent cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits and the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and other materials.

In one operation carried out on May 23, security personnel arrested two active cadres of the Manipur Revolutionary Army (MRA) from Wangkhei Ayangpalli Road in Imphal. The arrested individuals were identified as Ningthoujam Vicky Singh alias Munal (30), a resident of Kongba Nandeibam Leikai in Imphal East district, and Ningthoujam Ishworchandra Singh alias Loiya alias Thawailakpa (24), originally from Laphupat Tera Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district and presently residing at Langjing Makha Leikai.

Security forces recovered three mobile phones, an Aadhaar card and a two-wheeler from their possession.

In another operation on the same day, security forces arrested Jehova Raja Dutta (24), a resident of Edenthar Rengkai village under Churachandpur Police Station, from his residence in Churachandpur district.

During the operation, security personnel seized one INSAS rifle along with four magazines, 36 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition, one camouflage bulletproof vest and a mobile phone.

Earlier, on May 22, security forces arrested two active cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from the Nghathal area under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The arrested individuals were identified as Thongpi Guite (33) and Shokhomang Baite (40).

Items recovered from their possession included one AK-47 rifle with a magazine, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, 31 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, two hand grenades and two mobile phones.

Security agencies are continuing further investigation into the cases.