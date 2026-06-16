Security forces arrest four cadres of different pro scribed outfits in separate operations across Manipur

Security forces and Manipur Police carried out multiple operations across Manipur over June 14 and 15, leading to the arrest of four alleged active cadres linked to different insurgent groups and the recovery of arms and other materials, officials said.

On June 15, security forces arrested an alleged active cadre holding the rank of self-styled Private of the RPF/PLA. The individual was identified as Thoudam Roshan Meitei alias Pibarel (21), a resident of Sawombung Maniyaiskul under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from his residence during the operation.

In a separate operation conducted on June 14, Manipur Police arrested an alleged extortionist and active cadre of RPF/PLA from the Naka Check Point at Ngaikhong Khunou in Bishnupur district. The arrested individual was identified as Moirangthem Naresh Singh alias Thoungamba alias Chingsang (30), originally from Tuibong Farm Mamang in Churachandpur district and presently residing at Project Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district.

Police also seized a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number MN01AB-2102 from his possession.

On the same day, security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of UNLF (P), identified as Khumukcham Shyamsunder Singh (54), a resident of Chinga Mathak Nameirakpam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. He was apprehended from his residence.

During the operation, security personnel recovered one 9mm pistol along with a magazine from his possession.

In another operation, security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of NRFM from the Yaripok Lamlai crossing area under Andro Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested person was identified as Ningthoujam Premkumar Singh alias Punsirol alias Ibungo (35), a resident of Keibul Mayai Leikai under Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the alleged involvement of the arrested individuals. Investigation and further legal proceedings are reported to be underway.