Security forces arrest four, recover arms; destroy 26 bunkers across Manipur

Security forces intensified enforcement and counter-insurgency operations across Manipur over the past two days, leading to multiple arrests, recovery of arms and contraband, and the destruction of fortified bunkers in different districts.

On June 16, security forces arrested RY Ambison (45), a resident of Utonglok in Kangpokpi district, from Gamgiphai Naka under Sapermeina Police Station. During the operation, 160 litres of DIC liquor and an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number MN01Z-1749 were seized from his possession.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day, security personnel apprehended Yumnam Seityajit Mangang (36), a resident of Khurai Puthiba Leikai and presently residing at Sambei Kangtak in Imphal East district. Security forces recovered one .22 calibre revolver along with nine live rounds of .22 ammunition from him.

On June 15, security forces arrested two active cadres of the proscribed RPF/PLA from different locations in Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mutum Mohen Singh (29), a resident of Oinam Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur district and presently residing at Sagolband Moirang Hanuba Mayai Leirak, who was apprehended from his current locality, and Sanayaima Leichombam alias Quinton alias Leirangjao alias Leirengbi (50), a resident of Leimaram Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district, who was arrested from the Lamphel Sanakeithel area.

Security forces also carried out operations to dismantle fortified positions in hill areas.

On June 16, fourteen bunkers were destroyed, including five bunkers along the Mogkot Chepu–Patlijang hill stretch and nine bunkers along the Lungphu Junction–Industrial Estate Centre hill stretch. During the operation, two empty cases of 5.56 mm ammunition were recovered from the former site.

Earlier, on June 15, security personnel destroyed twelve bunkers located under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district, including two bunkers along the Shangkai–Mongkot Chepu villages hill stretch and ten bunkers along the Leingangching–Sikibung village hill stretch.

Items recovered during the operation included one binocular, twenty-one empty cases of different weapons, and eight live rounds of SBBL ammunition.

The operations form part of ongoing security measures aimed at maintaining law and order and addressing insurgency-related activities in the state.