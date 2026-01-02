Security forces arrest KYKL cadre, neutralise 27 country-made bombs in Manipur

Security forces on January 1, 2026 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Manipur, officials said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Tekcham Mani Meitei alias Jacob, aged 51, a resident of Wangjing Wangkhei in Thoubal district, currently staying at Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Lane No. 5, in Imphal East district.

During the operation, security personnel recovered several items from his possession, including a computer keyboard, a mobile handset and an Aadhaar card. The arrest was made from his present place of residence following specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces successfully neutralised 27 country-made bombs in Manipur’s Imphal East district. The explosives were found near the Monglham village area under the jurisdiction of Thoubal Dam Police Station. Acting swiftly, bomb disposal teams destroyed the explosives at a safe location, averting any potential threat to life and property.

Officials said the twin operations reflect heightened security measures and continued efforts by security forces to curb militant activities and ensure public safety in the state.

Further investigation is underway in connection with the arrest and the recovery of explosives.