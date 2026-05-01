Security forces arrest man in Manipur’s Senapati with pistol and ammunition
A man was arrested in Senapati district for carrying a pistol and ammunition. Security forces have seized the arms and are investigating the case further.
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Security forces arrested a man identified as S Chakho from Makhan Centre Village under Senapati district in Manipur on April 30.
During the operation, security personnel recovered one 7.65 mm pistol along with a magazine, two live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, one mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.
The accused was apprehended under the jurisdiction of Senapati Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
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