Security forces arrest man in Manipur’s Senapati with pistol and ammunition

Security forces arrested a man identified as S Chakho from Makhan Centre Village under Senapati district in Manipur on April 30.

During the operation, security personnel recovered one 7.65 mm pistol along with a magazine, two live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, one mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

The accused was apprehended under the jurisdiction of Senapati Police Station, and further investigation is underway.