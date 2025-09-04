Security forces arrest multiple insurgents, seize contraband in Manipur

Security Forces carried out a series of successful operations across Manipur on September 3, leading to the arrest of several insurgents and the recovery of contraband substances and vehicles.

In one of the major seizures, personnel apprehended one Khomdram Deben Meitei (43) of Nambol Lourembam Maning Leikai, Bishnupur district, from New Keithelmanbi Police Pkt Point under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district. From his possession, security forces recovered around 184.13 kg of ganja, a Tata truck used for transporting the contraband, and a mobile phone with a SIM card.

In separate operations the same day, two active cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested from their locality in Lairenkabi village under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West. They were identified as Yumnam Surchandra Singh (35) alias Sur and Haorongbam Tomba Meetei (29).



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Another active cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Kangujam Nongmaikhomba Meitei (50) of Basikhong in Imphal East, was apprehended from near his residence. He had been involved in extortion activities targeting the public, local businessmen, schools, and colleges in the Bishnupur district. Security forces seized a mobile phone with two SIM cards and a purple-coloured Activa scooter (registration no. MN 01C 3338) from his possession.

Meanwhile, two active cadres of KCP (City Meitei) were arrested in different operations. Laishram Suranjoy Meitei alias Thoi (28) of Lairenkabi Mamang Leikai under Lamshang Police Station was held from his locality, while Phijam Athailu Meitei (26) of Sekta Mayai Leikai under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East, was apprehended from Khabam Chumbreithong in Imphal East district. Two mobile phones were recovered from them.

Security Forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas across the state. On September 3, a total of 113 checkpoints were installed in different districts in both hill and valley areas, though no detentions were reported from these checkpoints.