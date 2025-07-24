Security forces arrest nine militants in major anti-extortion operation across Manipur

Security forces conducted a series of coordinated operations across Manipur between July 21-23, 2025, resulting in the arrest of nice active militants from various insurgent groups involved in widespread extortion activities targeting businesses, educational institutions, and government departments.

The operations dealt a significant blow to extortion networks that have been systematically targeting legitimate establishments across the valley areas and border regions of the state.

The most substantial arrest occurred on July 23 when forces apprehended two active members of KCP (Taibanganba) who had been specifically targeting educational institutes and government departments. Konjengbam Kanta Meitei, 23, was arrested from Khuyathong in Imphal West district, while Sanatomba Aheibam, 24, was captured from Takyel Khongbal area. Security forces recovered Rs 22,000 in extortion money, three mobile handsets, and Rs 8,220 in cash from their possession.

The same day saw the arrest of Hidangmayum Naocha Sharma, 35, an active KCP (MC) cadre from Bisnupur who had been running extortion operations against various business establishments in the area.

Forces also arrested Sanabam Ibungo Meitei, 27, a KCP (PWG) operative who had been specifically targeting oil pumps across the valley. Seven demand notes from his organisation were recovered along with a mobile phone, highlighting the systematic nature of the extortion activities.

An 18-year-old PREPAK PRO cadre, Sorokhaibam Olen Meitei, was arrested from the Tabungkhok Sagei Brick Field area, with two mobile phones seized from his possession.

Security forces achieved a breakthrough on July 22 with the arrest of two senior militants from the jungle area between Border Pillars 73(10) and 73(11) in Tengnoupal district. The arrested individuals include 57-year-old Thingnam Amujao Singh, a PREPAK member, and 33-year-old Kangjam Motea Meitei from PLA.

The same day, forces arrested Waribam Ajoy Singh, 25, an RPF/PLA cadre from Langol area in Imphal West district.

The operation series began on July 21 with the arrest of Boythong Khongsai, 29, a UKNA cadre, from Sugnu-Chandel Road. Forces recovered a Royal Enfield motorcycle, mobile phone, SIM cards, and various identity documents from his possession.