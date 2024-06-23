Security forces in Manipur, on June 22 arrested one individual from the general area between Kalapahar and Bongmol villages, in connection with extortion of money from truck drivers near Bongmol Village on NH-2, Kangpokpi district.

The individual, identified as Sathaolen Kilong (24 years) was arrested for extorting money from truck drivers.

The security personnel seized one synthetic leather purse, a mobile phone and Rs 4100 in cash.

In a similar incident, security forces in Manipur seized a significant number of arms and ammunition from the Waithou foot hill area, in Manipur’s Thoubal District.

During the search operations, the personnel recovered one 12-Bore single barrel, one 12-Bore bolt action rifle, one SMG with magazine, one revolver, two 2-inch mortar shell, two 81-mortar shell, two 36-HE hand grenades, two chinese grenade, one IED, two smoke grenades, two smoke shell, one Motorola hand held set, one 7.62 SLR magazine and one assault rifle magazine.

Search operations across the vulnerable areas of Manipur are frequently conducted to maintain peace.