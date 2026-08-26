Security forces arrest RPF/PLA, KCP (PWG) and SOREPA cadres in Manipur, seize arms and ammunition

Security forces arrested five suspected insurgent cadres in separate operations across Manipur on August 25 and 26, police said.

A combined team of Thoubal district Police and 46 Assam Rifles arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Ningombam Punshiba Singh alias Nanao alias Selungba, 30, son of N. Rajen Singh of Tekcham Mayai Leikai. He was arrested from Langathel near PHC Langathel under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district on August 26.

In another operation the same day, a joint team of Thoubal district Police and 31 Assam Rifles arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Sanglenmayum Sanjit Singh alias Mani, 38, of Terakhong Awang Leikai, Wangoo Ahanlup in Bishnupur district. He was apprehended from Thoubal Bazaar near the auto parking area under Thoubal Police Station.

Meanwhile, 5 Assam Rifles apprehended a cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) and handed him over to Churachandpur Police Station. The accused was identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Satngam Doungel, 43, of Saihenjang village in Churachandpur. A 9 mm Beretta pistol, five rounds of 9 mm ammunition and a magazine were recovered from his possession.

On August 25, a team of Moirang Police Station, along with CDO Bishnupur, arrested an alleged extortionist cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Samom Michael Singh alias Achouba Meetei, son of late S. Premjit Singh of Moirang Ngangkhalawai Makha Leikai.

In a separate operation on August 26, a team of CDO-Imphal West, acting on specific information corroborated by inputs from 33 Assam Rifles, conducted a search operation in the Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai area. The team arrested an active member of the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) from his residence. He was identified as Laihaorungbam Sanatomba Singh, 48, alias Ashok alias Tayai, son of late L. Ibohal Singh.

The arrests were carried out as part of ongoing security operations against insurgent activities in different parts of Manipur. Further legal proceedings are underway