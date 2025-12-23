Security forces arrest RPF/PLA operative in Manipur, arms and communication gear recovered

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) during a targeted operation in Imphal West district on Monday, December 22, officials said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Kshetrimayum Nilakanta Singh, also known as Kanta or Mangal (51), a resident of Kakching Turel Wangma in Kakching district, with an alternate address at Langjing Achouba Awang Leikai in Imphal West district. He was apprehended from Takyel Kolom Leikai Leirak-6 under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station.

During the arrest, security personnel recovered two mobile handsets and one driving licence from his possession. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role and involvement in unlawful activities linked to the banned outfit.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day, security forces recovered a cache of arms and communication equipment from the Konaitong and Pelyang hill range under Machi Police Station in Tengnoupal district. The seized items included two improvised mortars and three wireless (WT) sets.

Officials said the recoveries are part of intensified counter-insurgency operations aimed at dismantling militant networks and ensuring peace and security in the region.