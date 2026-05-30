Security forces arrest six active cadres of various proscribed outfits in Manipur, arms and ammunition seized

Security forces arrested six active cadres belonging to various proscribed insurgent outfits during a series of operations conducted across Manipur on May 27 and 28, officials said.

On May 28, security personnel apprehended two active members of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) identified as Taorem Manglemchandra Singh alias Manglem alias Pakhang (44) and Huirongbam Bembem Devi alias Sila Bbi (39). The duo was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting clinics and pharmacies in Imphal West district.

According to officials, the arrests were made during an operation conducted in the district. Security forces recovered three mobile phones, a PAN card, two Aadhaar cards and a four-wheeler vehicle from their possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces arrested another active RPF/PLA cadre, Ngangom Bimol Singh alias Nanao alias Ngakpa (28), from his residence in Imphal West district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized during the operation.

Also on May 28, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), or KCP (PWG), identified as Laishram Samananda Singh alias Naochi (36), was arrested from his residence in Imphal West district. Security personnel recovered a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

Earlier, on May 27, security forces arrested two active KCP (PWG) cadres, Thokchom Tondonba Meitei alias Sinthangamba (27) and Ningthoujam Arunjit Meetei (33), from their respective residences in Imphal East district.

During the operation, security personnel recovered three No. 36 HE hand grenades, a red tin box containing seven detonators, an extortion demand letter, two bags, five mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards.

Officials said the arrested individuals are suspected to be involved in insurgency-related activities, including extortion and unlawful operations carried out by the banned organisations. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their network, operational links and involvement in other criminal activities.