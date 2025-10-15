Security forces arrest three active insurgent cadres in Manipur's Imphal on charges of extortion

Security forces conducted coordinated operations across Imphal districts on October 13, leading to the arrest of three active insurgent cadres affiliated with different banned outfits.

Bicky Sagolsem (29), a resident of Singjamei Wangma Bheigabati Leikai, Imphal West, and an active member of UNLF (K), was apprehended from Muslim Basti, Moreh under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal district.

Haobam Malemnganba Singh (25), also known as KGF, hailing from Lalambung Makhong Takhellambam Leikai, Imphal West, and an active cadre of KCP (Apunba), was arrested from Lamphel Super Market under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West. He was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting the public. Security forces recovered a mobile phone and a TVS Jupiter scooter (Registration No. MN01U 1711) from him.

Wangkheirakpam Romeo Meitei (45), alias Baruni/Koubru, of Top Makha Leikai, Imphal East, and an active member of KCP (PWG), was taken into custody from his residence under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East. He was allegedly involved in extortion from brick fields and local residents in the valley area. A mobile phone was recovered from him during the operation.

Security forces have confirmed that all three arrests were part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and maintain public safety in the region.